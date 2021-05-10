Burnley fan Alastair Campbell replacing Piers Morgan as guest host of Good Morning Britain

Mr Campbell, Tony Blair's former director of communications, is joining the prime breakfast time ITV show alongside Susanna Reid, presenting on weekdays throughout Mental Health Awareness Week, which is taking place from Monday May 10th until Sunday May 16th.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Producers will be hoping the outspoken Mr Campbell, a familiar face at Turf Moor, will have a similar impact with viewers that Piers Morgan had before he dramatically left the show in March in the wake of his reaction to Meghan Markle's explosive Oprah Winfrey interview.

Mr Campbell has spoken candidly in the past about his own battles with mental health and is a keen advocate of better, more widely available treatment fort sufferers.