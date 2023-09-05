News you can trust since 1886
BREAKING
Wilko confirms job losses as rescue bid falls through
James Whale says this Christmas is his last as cancer treatment ends
Near miss: Woman cheats death after castle wall falls 30ft on head
AEW fire CM Punk after backstage incident at London show
Swastikas carved into dead pigeons - two arrested
House prices wobble - making homes more affordable for wannabe owners

Black Sheep Coffee shop set to open first chain in Lancashire at former Fishergate store

Get your coffee orders at the ready as a new caffeine shop is earmarked to open its doors in Preston.
By Emma Downey
Published 5th Sep 2023, 11:56 BST- 1 min read
Watch more videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Black Sheep Coffee has applied for planning permission to move into the former FatFace clothing store on Fishergate. If approved, this would be the first store in Lancashire for the popular chain which was founded in 2013 by Gabriel Shohet and Eirik Holth and now operates more the 50 locations across the UK.

As well as specialising in the first speciality grade Robusta beans, the brand also sells breakfast, sandwiches and cocktails.

Read More
Severe heat warning issued across Lancashire as temperatures could reach hotter ...
Black Sheep Coffee has applied for planning permission to move into the former FatFace clothing store on Fishergate in PrestonBlack Sheep Coffee has applied for planning permission to move into the former FatFace clothing store on Fishergate in Preston
Black Sheep Coffee has applied for planning permission to move into the former FatFace clothing store on Fishergate in Preston
Most Popular
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The Preston unit which previously housed Fatface, has remained empty since the clothing store closed in May 2022.

The planning application was submitted on August 21 and the last day for representation is September 18.

Related topics:PrestonLancashire