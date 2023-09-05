Watch more videos on Shots!

Black Sheep Coffee has applied for planning permission to move into the former FatFace clothing store on Fishergate. If approved, this would be the first store in Lancashire for the popular chain which was founded in 2013 by Gabriel Shohet and Eirik Holth and now operates more the 50 locations across the UK.

As well as specialising in the first speciality grade Robusta beans, the brand also sells breakfast, sandwiches and cocktails.

Black Sheep Coffee has applied for planning permission to move into the former FatFace clothing store on Fishergate in Preston

The Preston unit which previously housed Fatface, has remained empty since the clothing store closed in May 2022.