The whole of the England apart from the north east is under a yellow health alert until 9pm Sunday.

Temperatures in the UK are expected rise as the week goes on and could hit 32C on Wednesday and Thursday. The mercury in places is expected to be 4C higher than the Spanish holiday island and warmer than Ayia Napa in Cyprus - 30C and also Athens in Greece, where it may be 27C on Thursday according to the Met Office.

It could potentially beat the UK’s highest temperature of the year so far of 32.2C recorded on 10 and 25 June.