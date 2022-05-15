The 48th Preston Caribbean Carnival, will be staged on Sunday May 29.

It is expected to attract up to 15,000 visitors.

The Preston Caribbean Carnival is back this month

It will start with a colourful and lively procession through the city centre and continue with a West Indian-themed family fun day on Moor Park.

The carnival will follow on from a huge star-studded "One Park - Living Legends" Reggae concert on the Saturday (May 28), making it a full weekend of calypso fun.

The concert includes Caribbean Latin band July Julay, Levi Tafari, local One Voice Community Choir, UK Soca artist Soca Johnny and others.

The street extravaganza, which has been cancelled by Covid for the past two years, will be back bigger and better thanks to a generous grant from government sponsored body, Arts Council England.