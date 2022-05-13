A brand-new interactive Mobile Event Tent (The MET) has been launched in Preston as part of a £1m. investment into regenerating the Harris Quarter.

The community facility, which can accommodate up to 100 people, was launched on Wednesday at the former Indoor Market site in Earl Street and is the latest in a series of pop-up projects paid for by the government’s Towns Fund to help attract people back into the city centre.

It will offer a full programme of live, creative events, starting with the Preston Bordello Collective’s All Together But Different performance and installation on Saturday from 4 – 8pm, reflecting on residents’ experiences during the pandemic.

John Chesworth, chairperson of the Preston Towns Fund Board, says The MET “will act as a catalyst to bring life back into the city” and called the designers’ achievements “remarkable”.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

John added: “It speaks a great deal about the ambition of Preston and its ‘go-ahead’ attitude, to do something so fresh and innovative.”

During the launch, The MET’s interior was showcased, and Preston City Mela performers treated guests to a violin recital and Bollywood dance.

The MET is made up from specially adapted shipping containers and its decoration draws on the city’s rich cultural heritage. It has been designed in Preston by artist Jenny Steele, architect Charlie Mackeith, and Professor Charles Quick of In Certain Places, UCLan.

The MET's interior walls have been designed by artist Jenny Steele and draw on Preston's rich cultural heritage.

After the summer, it will travel to various locations across Preston. For a full list of scheduled events, visit http://www.eventbrite.co.uk