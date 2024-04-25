The Trident Retail Park store is the newest Aldi to open in Port Way and will be run by store manager Liam Morris, along with a team of 40 colleagues from the local community.

Team GB silver medallist Josie Knight gave away complimentary bags of fresh fruit and vegetables from Aldi’s famous Super 6 range to the first 30 customers in the queue, before delivering an inspirational assembly for pupils at Sacred Heart Primary School as part of the supermarket’s initiative, Get Set to Eat Fresh.

Aldi Port Way also offered pupils at Sacred Heart Primary School the opportunity to win a £20 gift voucher to spend at the new store. The children were tasked with creating a poster to show what healthy eating means to them. Josie Knight announced the winner during the assembly and the pupil was presented with their £20 voucher.

Store manager Liam Morris said: “It’s been a wonderful morning here at the opening of Aldi Port Way. It was lovely to welcome our new customers into store, and I look forward to meeting more of the community in the coming weeks."

Team GB star Josie Knight added: “I’ve had a fantastic time opening the new Aldi this morning. It was an honour to officially open the store and welcome customers inside for the first time.

“It was great to speak with the children at Sacred Heart Primary School about the importance of eating healthily.”

The new store offers large chillers and freezers dedicated to fresh, British meat products, a ‘Food to Go’ section at the front of the store, and an exclusive section full of health and beauty products.

Port Way customers can also take a walk down the ‘Aisle of Aldi’, where they will find legendary Specialbuys available every Thursday and Sunday.

The new store will be open:

Monday - Saturday: 08:00 -22:00.

Sunday: 10:00 -16:00.

Loom Loft Furniture Interiors also opened this week beside Aldi on the Preston Docks.

Take a look at some of the pictures from the opening.

