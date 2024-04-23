Team GB star all set to open new Aldi store in Preston this week

Team GB star Josie Knight is getting ready to officially open the new store this week.
By Emma Downey
Published 10th Apr 2024, 14:41 BST
Updated 23rd Apr 2024, 08:28 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

A brand-new Aldi store will be opening its doors this Thursday to customers in Preston with the help of a GB star.

The grand opening will see Team GB star Josie Knight cutting the red ribbon and giving bags of fresh fruit and veg to the first 30 customers.The grand opening will see Team GB star Josie Knight cutting the red ribbon and giving bags of fresh fruit and veg to the first 30 customers.
The grand opening will see Team GB star Josie Knight cutting the red ribbon and giving bags of fresh fruit and veg to the first 30 customers.

The supermarket giant will be opening the store on Trident Retail Park, Port Way, on Thursday at 8am.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Team GB star and bronze medallist Josie Knight will be cutting the red ribbon and giving bags of fresh fruit and veg to the first 30 customers. The new store will replace the existing Aldi on Corporation Street and will be run by store manager Liam Morris, along with a team of 40 colleagues

It will offer fresh, British meat products with weekly offers, the award-winning ‘Specially Selected’ range, exclusive beers, wines and spirits, and a ‘Food to Go’ section at the front of the store. 

Team GB star Josie Knight Team GB star Josie Knight
Team GB star Josie Knight

Aldi’s legendary Specialbuys will also be available in the middle aisle every Thursday and Sunday.

Join our new WhatsApp Community to get the latest news and top stories from across Lancashire directly to your phoneSign up for our free newsletters now

READ MORE:

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Aldi Store Manager Liam Morris said: “We can’t wait to open the doors to the new store in Port Way. It’s set to be a special day and having Olympic hero Josie Knight join us will make it a morning to remember.”

Cycling star Josie added: “I’m so excited to be opening Aldi’s new store; it will be great to chat to customers and a lovely way for me to thank Aldi for its support of Team GB.”

The new Aldi store is also calling on local charities and food banks in Port Way to register with Neighbourly, a community engagement platform that links businesses to charitable organisations in the local community. 

Local charities that register will be able to collect surplus food and perishable products, such as fruit, vegetables and baked goods, seven days a week.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Any charities in the area that would like to partner up with the new Aldi store should email [email protected].

The new store will be open:

Monday - Saturday: 08:00 - 22:00.

Sunday: 10:00 - 16:00.

Job applications can be found HERE.

Related topics:AldiPrestonRibbonFoodLancashire

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.