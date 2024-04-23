Team GB star all set to open new Aldi store in Preston this week
and live on Freeview channel 276
A brand-new Aldi store will be opening its doors this Thursday to customers in Preston with the help of a GB star.
The supermarket giant will be opening the store on Trident Retail Park, Port Way, on Thursday at 8am.
Team GB star and bronze medallist Josie Knight will be cutting the red ribbon and giving bags of fresh fruit and veg to the first 30 customers. The new store will replace the existing Aldi on Corporation Street and will be run by store manager Liam Morris, along with a team of 40 colleagues
It will offer fresh, British meat products with weekly offers, the award-winning ‘Specially Selected’ range, exclusive beers, wines and spirits, and a ‘Food to Go’ section at the front of the store.
Aldi’s legendary Specialbuys will also be available in the middle aisle every Thursday and Sunday.
Join our new WhatsApp Community to get the latest news and top stories from across Lancashire directly to your phoneSign up for our free newsletters now
READ MORE:
Aldi Store Manager Liam Morris said: “We can’t wait to open the doors to the new store in Port Way. It’s set to be a special day and having Olympic hero Josie Knight join us will make it a morning to remember.”
Cycling star Josie added: “I’m so excited to be opening Aldi’s new store; it will be great to chat to customers and a lovely way for me to thank Aldi for its support of Team GB.”
The new Aldi store is also calling on local charities and food banks in Port Way to register with Neighbourly, a community engagement platform that links businesses to charitable organisations in the local community.
Local charities that register will be able to collect surplus food and perishable products, such as fruit, vegetables and baked goods, seven days a week.
Any charities in the area that would like to partner up with the new Aldi store should email [email protected].
The new store will be open:
Monday - Saturday: 08:00 - 22:00.
Sunday: 10:00 - 16:00.
Job applications can be found HERE.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.