New Aldi Preston docks store opens today in Port Way
and live on Freeview channel 276
Aldi opened the doors to its new store at Preston docks this morning, with a queue of eager shoppers waiting for a first peek inside the new supermarket.
The new store opened at the docks in Port Way at 8am following a brief ribbon cutting ceremony with special guest and Olympic medal-winning cyclist Josie Knight.
The supermarket will open from 8am to 10pm Monday to Saturday and 10am to 4pm on Sundays.
New Aldi opens, as another Aldi closes
The opening of the new store at the docks will see Aldi close its branch in Corporation Street.
The Corporation Street store was due to close yesterday, with staff transferred to the new supermarket in Port Way.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.