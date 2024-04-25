Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Aldi opened the doors to its new store at Preston docks this morning, with a queue of eager shoppers waiting for a first peek inside the new supermarket.

The new store opened at the docks in Port Way at 8am following a brief ribbon cutting ceremony with special guest and Olympic medal-winning cyclist Josie Knight.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The supermarket will open from 8am to 10pm Monday to Saturday and 10am to 4pm on Sundays.

The new Aldi store opened today (April 25) at Port Way, Preston.

New Aldi opens, as another Aldi closes

The opening of the new store at the docks will see Aldi close its branch in Corporation Street.