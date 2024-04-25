New Aldi Preston docks store opens today in Port Way

Shoppers were queuing for a peek inside the new store as the doors opened this morning...
By Matthew Calderbank
Published 25th Apr 2024, 08:57 BST
Updated 25th Apr 2024, 09:10 BST
Aldi opened the doors to its new store at Preston docks this morning, with a queue of eager shoppers waiting for a first peek inside the new supermarket.

The new store opened at the docks in Port Way at 8am following a brief ribbon cutting ceremony with special guest and Olympic medal-winning cyclist Josie Knight.

The supermarket will open from 8am to 10pm Monday to Saturday and 10am to 4pm on Sundays.

The new Aldi store opened today (April 25) at Port Way, Preston.

New Aldi opens, as another Aldi closes

The opening of the new store at the docks will see Aldi close its branch in Corporation Street.

The Corporation Street store was due to close yesterday, with staff transferred to the new supermarket in Port Way.

