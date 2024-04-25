Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Loom Loft Furniture and Interiors have opened a new store and bistro in Preston so I went to check it out.

The store is located at Trident Retail Park on Port Way and officially opened today at 9am to the public.

The Loft Bistro is located at the new Loom Loft store at the Docklands in Preston.

Tracy Leeming, Marketing Manager at Loom Loft, said “As soon as we decided to open our new store at the docks we knew we wanted to put in another bistro.

“The space is around 23,000 square feet so we were a bit intimidated at the size but now we are really happy with how the store looks!”

The bistro is the second of its kind since the brand opened its flagship Clitheroe store and The Loft Bistro in August 2019.

Loft Bistro has proven to be a popular and enjoyable concept at its Clitheroe location.

The décor was bright and modern which created a warm atmosphere.

Featuring a diverse menu, owners say it will be "great for informal breakfasts, lunches, business meetings and meeting up with friends".

When I stepped into the bistro I was impressed with the décor and I felt like it gave off a warm atmosphere that blended in well with the rest of the store.

After sitting down I was shocked at the quality of the menu as the food featured classy small plates, signature dishes and sandwiches with a modern twist.

Hearing that the chef had previously worked with Gordon Ramsey, my expectations were high so I decided to go for the slow cooked sticky beef sandwich which came with a side of chunky chips and a side salad.

The sandwich came with a portion of chunky chips and a side salad.

As soon as the food arrived at my table I could tell it wasn’t going to disappoint and after taking my first bite I knew it would be a great meal.

The beef was tender, almost melting in the mouth and, paired with some caramelised onions and dipped into a pot of gravy, made every bite enjoyable.

To accompany the sandwich were some chunky chips which were cooked to perfection as they were crispy on the outside yet fluffy on the inside.

Finally, to round off the dish, was a fresh side salad that balanced the dish nicely.

Overall I’d recommend the Loft Bistro to those shopping in the furniture store or any local residents who fancy a high quality lunch.

The food that is offered there really elevated my perception of traditional bistro food!

Chips - 4 / 5

Salad - 3 / 5

Vibe - 4 / 5

Sandwich - 4.5 / 5

Service - 4.5 / 5