Parents of moped driver who died after crash in Lancashire pay tribute to 'precious son'

A Honda moped and a Toyota Prius collided in Preston Old Road, close to the Shell Petrol Station, at around 10pm on Thursday, December 16.

The motorcyclist, who was later identified as 31-year-old John Paul Buckland from Darwen, suffered "extensive injuries" in the collision.

He died in hospital on Friday morning (December 17).

Paying tribute to Mr Buckland, his parents said: "John Paul was our precious son, and much-loved brother and uncle. He was a hard-working young man who was enjoying life.

"He loved riding his moped and it gave him his independence. He was a private chap who was looking forward to the Christmas festivities.

"He has been taken away from us and will be missed so much by us all."

The driver of the Prius was not injured and stopped at the scene.

John Paul Buckland died in hospital after a collision in Preston Old Road, Blackburn (Credit: Lancashire Police)

The road was closed for several hours following the collision while detectives examined the scene.

Sgt Marc Glass, of the Serious Collision Investigation Unit, said: "My thoughts are very much with John Paul's family at this extremely difficult time.

"We are continuing to work to establish the full circumstances of what occurred and I would ask anyone with information or dashcam footage which could assist our investigation to contact the police as soon as possible."

Anyone with information can contact police on 101, quoting log number 1491 of December 16, 2021.

