Motorcyclist in his 30s dies in hospital after collision with car in Lancashire

A Honda motorcycle and a Toyota Prius collided in Preston Old Road, close to the Shell Petrol Station, at around 10pm last night (December 16).

The motorcyclist, a man in his 30s from Darwen, died in hospital this morning (December 17) after suffering "extensive injuries" in the collision.

The driver of the Prius was not injured and stopped at the scene, police said,

Sgt Marc Glass, of the Serious Collision Investigation Unit, said: "This collision has resulted in a man sadly losing his life and first and foremost my thoughts are with his loved ones at this time.

"We are now working to establish the full circumstances of what occurred and I would ask anyone with information or dashcam footage which could assist our investigation to contact the police as soon as possible."

The road was closed for several hours while detectives examined the scene but it has since re-opened.

A motorcyclist in his 30s died in hospital after a collision in Preston Old Road, Blackburn (Credit: Google)

Anyone with information can call police on 101, quoting log number 1491 of December 16.

You can also visit the Lancashire Police website by clicking HERE.

