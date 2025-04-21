Owners of Gin and Brews microbar in Garstang make exciting Easter announcement

Emma Downey
Emma Downey

Senior reporter

Published 21st Apr 2025, 12:34 BST
Updated 21st Apr 2025, 12:41 BST
The owners of a family-run shop and micro bar in Garstang have announced they are expanding.

Gin and Brews, opened its doors at 5 Stoops Hall in Garstang in March 2023, combining a distillery and bottle shop under one roof.

Inside the new barInside the new bar
Announcing the exciting expansion news on their social media, a spokesperson for the bar which serves up a range of food and drinks including pizzas, tapas and a selection of cocktails, said: “ATTENTION!! “

You may have heard the news… We’re expanding!!That’s right — the team has been working tirelessly behind the scenes on exciting new menus, a brand new venue, and fresh ideas.”

Inside the new Garstang cocktail barInside the new Garstang cocktail bar
They added: “Watch this space — we’re coming for you! As we grow over the next few weeks, we’ll be on the lookout for more amazing people to join our expanding family.

“If you’re all about great vibes and top-tier service, we want YOU on board. Let’s bring the best energy to Lancashire together!”

They teased there would be ‘lots more news to come’.

