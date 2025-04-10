Owners of Buckshaw Village bar and restaurant The Kitchen Tap make announcement ahead of opening
Located at the former Taste of Thailand in Barnes Wallis Way, The Kitchen Tap is due to open tomorrow and will lend itself to a takeaway and a tap room with locally sourced ales, serving pizzas, smash burgers, fries and craft beer.
Excited to be opening, a spokesperson for the business said: “FINALLY… we’re opening the TAP!!
“This Friday is our big night — doors open at 5PM, live music from around 8ish, and YES… we’re serving our full menu to EAT IN!! Because now… YOU CAN!!”
“To our amazing supporters, friends, family — and most importantly, our incredible team — we honestly couldn’t have done any of this without you.
“The love, patience, and hype you’ve shown means the world to us!We’re still keeping it local and family-run, right here in the heart of the village we adore.”
They added: “We hope we’ve brought something fresh and exciting to Buckshaw.
“Come see all the hard work we’ve put in — we think you’re gonna love it.
“Thank you for all your patience — now it’s time to share it with you all.”
