Owners of Buckshaw Village bar and restaurant The Kitchen Tap make announcement ahead of opening

Emma Downey
By Emma Downey

Senior reporter

Published 10th Apr 2025, 13:27 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
The owners of a new craft beer bar and takeaway have made an announcement ahead of opening.

Located at the former Taste of Thailand in Barnes Wallis Way, The Kitchen Tap is due to open tomorrow and will lend itself to a takeaway and a tap room with locally sourced ales, serving pizzas, smash burgers, fries and craft beer.

The owners of Buckshaw Village bar and restaurant The Kitchen Tap have issued an announcement ahead of opening. The owners of Buckshaw Village bar and restaurant The Kitchen Tap have issued an announcement ahead of opening.
The owners of Buckshaw Village bar and restaurant The Kitchen Tap have issued an announcement ahead of opening. | The Kitchen Tap

Get a bespoke headline round-up, as well as breaking updates, when you sign up to the The Lancashire Post’s free emails

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Excited to be opening, a spokesperson for the business said: “FINALLY… we’re opening the TAP!!

“We can’t wait to welcome you all INSIDE for a proper pint!

This Friday is our big night — doors open at 5PM, live music from around 8ish, and YES… we’re serving our full menu to EAT IN!! Because now… YOU CAN!!”

“To our amazing supporters, friends, family — and most importantly, our incredible team — we honestly couldn’t have done any of this without you.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“The love, patience, and hype you’ve shown means the world to us!We’re still keeping it local and family-run, right here in the heart of the village we adore.”

The Kitchen Tap will be opening next month in Buckshaw Village.The Kitchen Tap will be opening next month in Buckshaw Village.
The Kitchen Tap will be opening next month in Buckshaw Village. | The Kitchen Tap

They added: “We hope we’ve brought something fresh and exciting to Buckshaw.

“Come see all the hard work we’ve put in — we think you’re gonna love it.

“Thank you for all your patience — now it’s time to share it with you all.”

You can now order online from 9am for breakfast or lunch at Monty’s HERE.

Related topics:Food and DrinkLancashireBarsBuckshaw VillageChorley

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1886
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice