News you can trust since 1886
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

New Garstang micro bar: 15 pictures of Gin and Brews just opened on the high street

A new micro bar opened in Garstang yesterday (Friday, March 3), but for those who have not yet visited, here’s your sneak peak.

By Aimee Seddon
20 minutes ago
Updated 4th Mar 2023, 6:25pm

Located on Stoops Hall Yard, Gin and Brews is a family run bar set up by Garstang local Katie Jackson, who is also the owner of the gin producer ‘The Spirit of Garstang’.

Combining a distillery and bottle shop under one roof, the venue hopes to provide a unique drinking experience for guests, with an ever changing menu of local products.

Posting on Facebook, Gin and Brews said: “Firstly we’d like to say a massive thank you to everyone that came and supported us one our opening day we have nothing but amazing feedback from everyone..so thankyou it means a lot to our family business!

“And last but not least thank you to the local business surrounding us that popped with cards, flowers and food to welcome us to our new premises.."

Our photographer headed down to capture the scenes of the bar, take a look below:

1. Gin & Brews

Inside the new Garstang cocktail bar

Photo: Daniel Martino

Photo Sales

2. Gin & Brews

Staff member Heather Bailey.

Photo: Daniel Martino

Photo Sales

3. Gin & Brews

Some of the bar's tap selection

Photo: Daniel Martino

Photo Sales

4. Gin & Brews

Inside the new bar

Photo: Daniel Martino

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 4
GinGarstangFacebook