A new micro bar opened in Garstang yesterday (Friday, March 3), but for those who have not yet visited, here’s your sneak peak.

Combining a distillery and bottle shop under one roof, the venue hopes to provide a unique drinking experience for guests, with an ever changing menu of local products.

Posting on Facebook, Gin and Brews said: “Firstly we’d like to say a massive thank you to everyone that came and supported us one our opening day we have nothing but amazing feedback from everyone..so thankyou it means a lot to our family business!

“And last but not least thank you to the local business surrounding us that popped with cards, flowers and food to welcome us to our new premises.."

Our photographer headed down to capture the scenes of the bar, take a look below:

1 . Gin & Brews Inside the new Garstang cocktail bar Photo: Daniel Martino Photo Sales

2 . Gin & Brews Staff member Heather Bailey. Photo: Daniel Martino Photo Sales

3 . Gin & Brews Some of the bar's tap selection Photo: Daniel Martino Photo Sales

4 . Gin & Brews Inside the new bar Photo: Daniel Martino Photo Sales