New Garstang micro bar: 15 pictures of Gin and Brews just opened on the high street
A new micro bar opened in Garstang yesterday (Friday, March 3), but for those who have not yet visited, here’s your sneak peak.
Located on Stoops Hall Yard, Gin and Brews is a family run bar set up by Garstang local Katie Jackson, who is also the owner of the gin producer ‘The Spirit of Garstang’.
Combining a distillery and bottle shop under one roof, the venue hopes to provide a unique drinking experience for guests, with an ever changing menu of local products.
Posting on Facebook, Gin and Brews said: “Firstly we’d like to say a massive thank you to everyone that came and supported us one our opening day we have nothing but amazing feedback from everyone..so thankyou it means a lot to our family business!
“And last but not least thank you to the local business surrounding us that popped with cards, flowers and food to welcome us to our new premises.."