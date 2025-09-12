One of Burnley town centre’s most recognisable retail buildings is set to be sold at auction this month.

The former Burton Building is a striking three-storey white Art Deco style property, with a guide price of £395,000. It will feature among more than 160 lots in the online auction held by Pugh, part of Eddisons, on September 24.

Built in 1933, when Burton Group founder Montague Burton laid its foundation stones, the 9,500 sq ft store traded for decades as Burton and later Dorothy Perkins before closing in around 2020. More recently it was repurposed as Sui Generis, a creative hub for independent retailers, artists and designers.

Former Burton Building, Burnley | Pugh

Ed Feather, director and auctioneer at Pugh, said: “This is a rare opportunity to acquire an iconic piece of Burnley’s retail heritage. The building could once again be used as a large retail space, or potentially redeveloped for an alternative use, subject to planning consent.”

The main building includes large open-plan retail areas, numerous storerooms and staff facilities. The sale also includes a 1,000 sq ft ground-floor retail and office unit on Manchester Road, currently let to Bridgfords estate agents and producing an annual rental income of £26,400.

Inside the former Burton Building, Burnley | Pugh

Occupying a prominent town centre position opposite Charter Walk Shopping Centre, the property is close to national retailers including Boots, Costa and McDonald’s.

Bidding opens on 23 September and closes the following day. Full details, viewing and bidding information are available at www.pugh-auctions.com.