The asking price of a Preston landmark has been slashed by half.

The former Fives building in Guildhall Street went on the market in February 2023 for offers over £999,950 with Blackpool-based Duxburys Property Consultants Limited.

The Grade II-listed premises - formerly the Preston Central Conservative Club - is now listed for offers in region of £500,000. Thats a £250,000 drop since a reduction in June, and a massive drop from the £1.25m wanted by the late Simon Rigby when he had the venue on the market in 2020.

Although all four floors were rented out and reopened as The Palace last November - consisting of a burger and steak restaurant, venue space, shisha area and Eastern Charm restaurant - it has now been reported that it has closed, and latest photos show that some lower floor windows have been boarded up. When the Post called the number listed on the Eastern Charm restaurant’s Facebook page in the summer, we were told we had the wrong number.

Duxbury’s Commercial have been contacted by the Post about the price reduction. In their marketing material they state it is a “hugely impressive commercial building” that “would suit a variety of alternative commercial uses also, subject to planning permission” - and suggest it might suit conversion into residential use.

History of the building

The Grade II Listed and restored property was built in 1878, originally as the Preston Central Conservative Club, but in recent years has become known for eating, drinking and dancing. The venue traded as nightspot Fives until 2006, reopening in 2007 as the Cocktail Factory in the basement, and became Vintage Bar and Priory Bar upstairs.

The building closed in 2011 and was purchased by Preston businessman Edgar Wallace in 2002 who had been working up to making the building a casino before selling the building to Simon Rigby in 2016.

Mr Rigby, who died in August 2020, oversaw its renovation before leasing it to Shaun Patchett, a London-based operator, who reopened it as Fives bar in 2017.

This business closed down on New Years' Eve 2018, and he later listed it for sale for £1.25m in February 2020. Comedy Club ROFL began a lease of the top floor in summer 2021, but this has since come to an end, and until January, the basement of the building had been leased by steakhouse Smokin Vs Real Barbeque, but this closed due to the cost of living crisis.