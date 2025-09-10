A paedophile who taught at primary schools across Lancashire has been banned from the classroom for life.

The Teacher Regulation Agency (TRA) issued the judgement this week, after reviewing the case of William Chambers, 61.

Chambers was employed as a teacher at Lower Darwen Primary School in Blackburn between 1998 and 2011, worked for a supply agency from November 2013 to April 2022, worked at Roe Lee Primary School in Blackburn between September 2020 and 2021 and as a teacher at St James Primary School in Burnley between October 2021 and April 2022.

In November 2022, he was arrested by the National Crime Agency as part of a major probe into an international paedophile ring which spanned more than a decade. In total, 1,564 indecent images were found on Chambers’ devices, including 166 Category A images, 544 Category B images and 854 Category C images.

On January 9, 2024, Mr Chambers was convicted at Blackburn Magistrates’ Court of three counts of making indecent photographs and/or pseudo-photographs of a child. On March 7, 2024 at Preston Crown Court, he was sentenced to 20 months imprisonment. Chambers was required to register on the Sex Offenders Register for 10 years and made subject to a Sexual Harm Prevention Order for 10 years.

A referral was made to the TRA on March 25, 2024, by the Supporting Education Group - the supply agency he had worked for.

TRA panel decision

A report from the TRA said: “The panel concluded that Mr Chambers’ actions were deliberate. The evidence before the panel indicated that Mr Chambers had gone to great lengths to conceal his actions by running “cleaner” software on his laptop a number of times. The panel therefore found his actions to be calculated and motivated.

“There was no evidence that Mr Chambers was acting under extreme duress or that he had demonstrated exceptionally high standards in his personal and professional conduct or that he had contributed significantly to the education sector.”

It adds: “The panel considered that Mr Chambers had not demonstrated any meaningful insight or remorse. The panel noted in particular that there was no evidence of remorse towards the victims of his actions. The panel considered there was a significant risk of repetition given the seriousness and extent of Mr Chambers’ offending over a long period of time which demonstrated a pattern of behaviour.”

Decision maker David Oatley said: “Mr William Chambers is prohibited from teaching indefinitely and cannot teach in any school, sixth form college, relevant youth accommodation or children’s home in England. Furthermore, in view of the seriousness of the allegation found proved against him, I have decided that Mr Chambers shall not be entitled to apply for restoration of his eligibility to teach.”