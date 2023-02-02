Nicola Bulley, 45, was last seen while walking her dog alongside the River Wyre at around 9.20am on Friday morning (January 27).

She had just dropped off two her daughters, aged six and nine, at the local school in the village prior to the walk.

The last known movements of Nicola Bulley who vanished while were walking her dog in St Michael’s on Wyre have been revealed by police (Credit: PA/ Peter Byrne/ Lancashire Police)

Timeline of Nicola Bulley’s last known movements

8.43am: Nicola walked along the path by the River Wyre, having dropped her children off at school

8:50am (approximately): A dog walker – somebody who knows Nicola – saw her walking around the lower field with her dog. Their two dogs interacted briefly before the witness left the field via the river path

Ms Bulley, 45, was last seen while walking her dog alongside the River Wyre (Credit: Peter Byrne/ PA)

8.53am: She sent an email to her boss

9.01am: She logged into a Teams call

9.10am (approximately): A witness – somebody who knows Nicola – saw her on the upper field walking her dog, Willow. Work is ongoing today to establish exactly what time this was.

9.30am: The Teams call ended but Nicola stayed logged on

Almost a week after she was last seen, police cordoned off the bench as specialist divers return to search the river (Credit: Peter Byrne/ PA)

9.35am (approximately): Nicola’s mobile phone and Willow were found at a bench by the river by another dog walker.

What have Lancashire Police said?

In its first update since Tuesday, the force on Thursday (February 2) reasserted that officers have found no evidence of foul play, despite “keeping a really open mind about what could have happened”.

Officers said they have found no evidence of foul play, despite "keeping a really open mind about what could have happened"

Officers also confirmed they had identified a second witness they wanted to speak to following a public appeal.

A spokesman for Lancashire Police said: “We continue to have specialist resources from both the police and other emergency services in the area searching a significant area of land around the river off Garstang Road.

“We also have divers in the area and are using underwater drones to search the full length of the River Wyre downstream. Our police dogs have also been out searching.

“We are really grateful to everyone who has come forward with information so far and would continue to ask people to get in touch if they have information or concerns.”

What does Nicola look like?

Ms Bulley, a mortgage adviser, has lived in Lancashire for 25 years but is originally from near Chelmsford, Essex, and has a southern accent.

She is described as white, 5ft 3ins (1.6m) tall, with light brown shoulder-length hair.

Her hair was tied into a ponytail at the time of her disappearance and was last seen wearing a long black gilet jacket with a hood, black jeans and olive green ankle wellies.

Anybody who has seen Nicola, or has information about where she might be, is asked to call 101, quoting log 565 of January 30.