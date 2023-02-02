Inits first update since Tuesday, Lancashire Police reasserted that officers have found no evidence of foul play, despite “keeping a really open mind about what could have happened".

In a brief but significant update today (Thursday, February 2), the force made it clear there is no suggestion the 45-year-old was harmed or taken against her will.

"At this point there’s no suggestion of third party involvement,” confirmed the force, seven days after the mortgage advisor went missing whilst walking her Spaniel dog Willow close to the river in St Michael’s on Wyre.

On Thursday (February 2), Lancashire Police reasserted that "there’s no suggestion of third party involvement" in the 45-year-old's disappearance

Willow was found close to where Nicola was last seen, along with Nicola’s mobile phone which was still connected to a work’s conference call.

“It’s being treated as a missing person enquiry,” added a police spokesman. “There is no further update and enquiries remain ongoing.”

What happened to the ‘potentially key witness’ who was found?

A man seen walking a dog in the area at the time Nicola went missing was identified on Tuesday (January 31) and has been ‘spoken to’, say police.

Nicola Bulley, from Inskip, was last seen walking on a footpath by the river off Garstang Road, in St Michael's on Wyre, at about 9:15am on January 27.

The force has not said whether the man, who was considered a ‘potentially key witness’, had seen Nicola that morning and whether he was able to provide any assistance.

‘Nothing to suggest any third-party involvement’, say detectives

Supt Sally Riley said: “I must stress at this time that this remains a missing person inquiry and at this time there is nothing to suggest any third-party involvement in Nicola’s disappearance.

"We probably searched a mile north upstream and then we probably searched probably three miles downstream," he added. "We covered quite a bit."

"We remain extremely concerned for Nicola and we continue to do everything we can to try and find her and to provide some answers for her family who are obviously beside themselves with worry.”

Police continue appeal for sightings

Nicola is described as white, 5ft 3ins tall, with light brown shoulder-length hair. She speaks with an Essex accent.

She was last seen wearing a long black gilet jacket with a hood, black jeans and olive-green ankle wellies. Her hair was tied into a ponytail.

Police said they were "keeping a really open mind about what could have happened"