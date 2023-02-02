The woman, who did not want be named, spotted Nicola's brown Springer Spaniel Willow running free on the river bank on Friday morning (January 27).

She also found the 45-year-old mortgage advisor’s mobile phone on a bench by the side of the river, under a tree which has a sign warning of deep water nailed to it.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bizarrely, a distressed-looking Willow was found running free and the woman spotted the dog's harness on the floor close to the river.

Mystery surrounds Nicola's disappearance last Friday and a major police search entered its seventh day today (Thursday, February 2)

She called her daughter-in-law who called Nicola's long-term partner Paul, who immediately dialled 999.

The woman, who runs a business in the picturesque Lancashire village said she knew of Nicola and hoped nothing 'bad' had happened to her.

She said: "I saw the dog and I recognised it, but I suddenly couldn't think whose dog it was.

"There was a mobile phone on the bench and there was also something between the bench and the river so I went and looked, and it was a dog harness.

Lancashire Police say "there’s no suggestion of third party involvement" in the 45-year-old's disappearance

"The dog looked worried so I tied her up and rushed home as I had to go to an appointment.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I then went and spoke to my daughter-in-law and she immediately knew who the dog was, alerted the woman's partner and that was it - the police were on it."

Mystery surrounds Nicola's disappearance last Friday and a major police search entered its seventh day today (Thursday, February 2).

She vanished while walking Willow on her usual route after dropping her two young daughters off at school.

The force is treating the case as a missing person's investigation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Her mobile phone was still connected to a work call when it was found, police said.

The local business owner added: "I know of her and her partner because I walk around the river a lot to pass the time.

"I always say morning to them or comment on how it's a lovely day but that's all.

"It's just awful, I hope to God that it's not a bad outcome."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Nicola Bulley was last seen walking her dog alongside the River Wyre in St Michael’s on Wyre

Nicola's friend Emma White, one of many locals helping rescue teams in their search efforts, described her as 'the most beautiful person' and a 'great friend'.

She said: "She's a great friend but she's also a daughter, a sister, a mummy and a partner to Paul.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"She's the most beautiful person the outside but even more so, on the inside.

"She is the most perfect human being as she's kind, caring, loyal and just the greatest friend."

Nicola is described as 5ft 3ins, with light brown shoulder-length hair and speaks with an Essex accent.

She was last seen wearing a long black gilet jacket with a hood, black jeans and olive-green ankle wellies. Her hair was in a ponytail.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Anybody who has seen Nicola, or has information about where she might be, is asked to call police on 101 quoting log 565 of January 30.