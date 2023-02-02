Nicola Bulley: Latest scenes as divers comb river and police cordon off bench where missing mother’s phone was found
Specialist search teams returned to the river bank by the bench where Nicola Bulley's phone was found following her disappearance seven days ago.
By Sean Gleaves
1 hour ago
Updated 2nd Feb 2023, 3:14pm
1. Search for Nicola Bulley intensifies
Nicola Bulley, from Inskip, was last seen on a towpath by the River Wyre off Garstang Road at around 9.15am on Friday (January 27).
Photo: Peter Byrne/ PA
2. Search for Nicola Bulley intensifies
The mother-of-two's phone was found on a bench still connected to a work call, officers said.
Photo: National World
3. Search for Nicola Bulley intensifies
Ms Bulley's dog, a springer spaniel named Willow, was found running loose. Its lead and harness were also found on the bench.
Photo: Peter Byrne/ PA
4. Search for Nicola Bulley intensifies
Almost a week after she was last seen, police cordoned off the bench as specialist divers return to search the river.
Photo: Peter Byrne/ PA