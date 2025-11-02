New Taco Bell prepares to open in Blackburn & 7 other new applications this week in East Lancashire
Blue Bell Foods Limited has applied to Blackburn with Darwen Borough Council for permission to install a range of advertisments at its new premises at 52 King William Street - formerly the Secret Santa shop.
They include a vinyl graphic, 3 taco letters, 3 bell logos, 3 bell leters, one projecting sign and a hanging neon ‘tacos’ arrow.
Work is said to be well underway inside the restaurant, which which will also take up several units inside the Mall. It is expected to open before Christmas, but no official opening date has been given.
The Mexican-inspired fast food outlet is rolling out an expansion across Lancashire, with an outlet opened in Burnley in September last year, and one in Preston’s Animate complex opening in February.
Other applications this week in East Lancashire:
- Partial change of use of the ground floor of 55-57 Blackburn Road, Church, from a snooker club to a desserts and drinking lounge and the construction of a veranda in the rear yard to provide an outdoor shisha lounge.
- Erection of two fascia signs and a freestanding sign at Unit 1 and associated land, Garden Street Blackburn
- Certificate of Lawful Use to change 20 Haworth Street, Rishton, from a dwellinghouse (C3) to house in multiple occupation (C4).
- Certificate of Lawful use to convert 1-3 Whalley Road, Accrington, from two commercial units into one.
- Listed Building Consent to make internal alterations to Barnard House, West Close Road, Barnoldswick, including installing insulated wall lining partitioning and insulated plasterboard to the underside of sloping ceiling.
- Demolition of existing garage and the erection of a replacement garage at Unit 2, Rear Of 18 Chapel House Road, Nelson.
- Removal of existing aluminium casement window frames and installation of new sash windows at 32 Manchester Road, Burnley.
