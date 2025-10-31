A pub is being offered for sale - in an area where 1,300 new homes and 2,000 jobs are being planned.

The New Hall Tavern in Cuerdale Lane is within walking distance of land earmarked for the Cuerden Garden Village and three plots of that Logik Strategic Land Ltd wants to develop into a major employment area, with retail and a 10,000sqm.

It is also close to the Inbev brewery which produces Budweiser and Stella Artois , as well as Blackburn Wastewater Treatment Works and the M6.

The pub, which has been part of the Stonegate group, has been popular with dog walkers and was known for its home-cooked food. It has a commercial kitchen, first floor living accomodation, a basement and car parking for 34 vehicles to the rear, and is being offered for £250,000 by Savills.

It also has a spooky reputation as one of Lancashire’s most haunted pubs. Filming for a paranormal documentary took place in this public house, inspired by a witness's claims that she had experienced disembodied footsteps and had heard a girl crying when staying at the building as a child.