Lancashire snooker hall hopes to open a shisha lounge in its yard

The owner of an Lancashire snooker club wants to add a shisha lounge in its yard.

Ibraheem Arshad, of Snooker47 Ltd, wants to create the outdoor space under a glass veranda at its premises at Simon House, 55-57 Blackburn Road, Church.

He has applied to Hyndburn Council for a partial change of use of the ground floor from a snooker club to a desserts and drinking lounge and construction of a veranda in the rear yard to provide an outdoor shisha lounge.

Snooker47 in Church, Hyndburn wants to open a shisha lounge | aakash sunuwar (left) and Awesome Sauce Creative (right) on Unsplash

A supporting statement says: “The purpose of this document is to demonstrate that the proposed Shisha Lounge at the Snooker Club is located in the most appropriate, sustainable, and sequentially suitable site available within the defined area.

“Mr Ibraheem Arshad, who operates the existing Snooker Club at 55–57 Simon House, Accrington and is proposing to introduce a Shisha Lounge within the adjoining yard area.

“The total property area measures approximately 496 square metres, comprising around 339 square metres of indoor space (used for the Snooker Club) and 157 square metres of outdoor yard area, which is proposed to accommodate the Shisha Lounge under a covered glass veranda structure.

“The Shisha Lounge is intended to operate in conjunction with the existing Snooker Club, forming a complementary leisure offer.

“Customers often move between both uses, so proximity between the two is essential.

“Operational requirements must allow for internal ventilation and extraction systems suitable for shisha use and should include space for a glass veranda or similar covered outdoor area.

“A 1.5-mile radius around the existing Snooker Club has been defined as the relevant catchment area.

“This area covers Accrington town centre, Oswaldtwistle, Rishton, and Church, representing the main communities served by the existing snooker club.

“The purpose of this catchment is to retain accessibility for existing customers while remaining within the same local market.

“A review of currently and recently available commercial premises was undertaken.

“The review demonstrates that there are no suitable or available alternative sites within the defined catchment area that could reasonably accommodate the proposed Shisha Lounge.

“The proposal at 55–57 Simon House, Accrington, makes the most efficient and sustainable use of existing land — using the underutilised yard area adjacent to the established Snooker Club.

“This location allows the applicant to operate both complementary uses together, strengthening the leisure offer, avoiding residential conflict due to the site’s commercial setting, meets all operational and safety requirements, and retains accessibility for the existing customer base without increasing car travel.”