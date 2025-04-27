Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

New Bamber Bridge pub owners have sent a message to customers ahead of opening.

The Dog House, located at Unit 2, 43 Station Road, went up for sale in January for £44,995 after previous owners Ryan and Griff said that after two years they had made the difficult decision to sell up.

Saying one last goodbye and thanking their customers, the pair put put a post on Sunday, April 6.

They said: “We started this as a little side business and unfortunately just didn’t have the time needed to put into it that it deserved.

“Although it’s been a blast over the last couple of years we think it needs someone who can run it themselves and put a little more time and effort into it and this is what the new owners intend to do.”

“We just want to thank every single person who has been in over the last couple of years even if it’s for 1 drink, times are hard for small business’s so every bit of your business was appreciated.

“Also we want to thank every single member of staff who has been there and worked for us, especially Sherell who I’m sure you will all miss.

“Our last night was amazing and makes us sad that we will no longer be here to put nights on like that, but I’m sure the new owners will make it their own and we wish them every success in the future. Thanks again.”

The Dog House will reopen next month. | The Dog House

Taking over the social media page, new owners Nadine and Andre said they were very excited to meet everyone.

They said: “Exciting News!

“We’re the new owners of The Doghouse NADINE & ANDRE, and are very excited to take over a place we know already means so much to the community.

“We promise you, Same Great Bar, Same Vibe, Same Love for Sports & Good Times.”

They added that the pub would be reopening on Friday, May 2, at 3pm with DJ Dan Hodson.