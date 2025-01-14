The Dog House pub in Bamber Bridge is up for sale at a bargain price of £45k
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
The Dog House, located at Unit 2, 143 Station Road, is up for sale at a snap up price of only £44,995.
Announcing the news on their business page last week, owners Ryan and Griff said that after two years they had made the difficult decision to sell up.
Join our new WhatsApp Community to get the latest news and top stories from across Lancashire directly to your phone
Get a bespoke headline round-up, as well as breaking updates, when you sign up to the The Lancashire Post’s free emails
They said: “After two successful years of owning and operating our beloved pub/bar, we’ve made the difficult decision to sell.
“Due to both having other long term business ventures and the demands of raising young families.
“We have ran this as a hands off business and never worked there ourselves. We have a manager and staff in place to pass this on as a hands off business or equally would suit someone who wanted to run it as their full time job.
“This is a unique opportunity to take over a well-loved local spot with a solid customer base and great potential for continued growth.”
Detailing the community pub’s attributes the post further read that it was fully furnished, in a prime location and situated in a high-traffic area with excellent visibility.
They added that the bar will still be open as usual until it’s sold alongside any bookings secured for private parties.
Anyone interested in more details and to arrange a viewing, should send the owners a direct message on their Facebook page. message.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.