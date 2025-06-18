The most expensive areas to live in Fulwood revealedplaceholder image
The 10 most expensive places to live in Fulwood revealed

By Catherine Musgrove

Senior reporter

Published 18th Jun 2025, 10:38 BST

The priciest post codes in the Fulwood area of Preston have been revealed - and it’s interesting reading.

Professional fast sales company Property Solvers tracked average sold price data from HM Land Registry since 2020 to see where the highest and lowest-priced homes are located across the Fulwood postcodes.

To keep the data less skewed, they only ranked the streets that had over three sales.

Check out where the most expensive streets are near you in the pages below - ranked from cheapest to most expensive on average.

There have been five sales in this post code area since 2020, with the average sale coming in at £446,000.

1. PR2 8EA - Watling Street Road

There have been five sales in this post code area since 2020, with the average sale coming in at £446,000. | Google Photo: google

The average selling price in this road over the past five years has been £457,857, with seven properties going in that time.

2. PR2 8QA -St Vincent's Road

The average selling price in this road over the past five years has been £457,857, with seven properties going in that time. | google Photo: google

There have been three sales in this post code since 2020, with an average price of £462,500.

3. PR2 8NU - Lower Bank Road

There have been three sales in this post code since 2020, with an average price of £462,500. | Google

Three sales have completed in Brooklands Avenue since 2020, achieving an average price of £474,000.

4. PR2 9SU - Brooklands Avenue

Three sales have completed in Brooklands Avenue since 2020, achieving an average price of £474,000. | google

