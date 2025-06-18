The 10 most expensive places to live in Fulwood revealed

Professional fast sales company Property Solvers tracked average sold price data from HM Land Registry since 2020 to see where the highest and lowest-priced homes are located across the Fulwood postcodes.

To keep the data less skewed, they only ranked the streets that had over three sales.

Check out where the most expensive streets are near you in the pages below - ranked from cheapest to most expensive on average.

1 . PR2 8EA - Watling Street Road There have been five sales in this post code area since 2020, with the average sale coming in at £446,000. | Google Photo: google Photo Sales

2 . PR2 8QA -St Vincent's Road The average selling price in this road over the past five years has been £457,857, with seven properties going in that time. | google Photo: google Photo Sales

3 . PR2 8NU - Lower Bank Road There have been three sales in this post code since 2020, with an average price of £462,500. | Google Photo Sales