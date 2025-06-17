A 121-home housing estate could be built in a Lancashire village, if plans are given the green light.

Liverpool-based Prospect Homes have launched the plans for a 13.8 acre site off Myerscough Smithy Road in Mellor Brook.

The development - close to BAE Systems Samlesbury site - proposes a mix of 1, 2, 3 and 4 bedroom properties individually sized at 522 - 1824 sqft. In total, 35 per cent of the overall number of dwellings (43 homes) are proposed to be affordable in tenure. The affordable plots would be distributed evenly within the development and would be “tenure blind” in appearance - constructed to the same external specification and using the same materials as the private units.

An idea of what the houses would look like at the proposed Mellor Brook development | Prospect Homes/SRBC

The site is allocated for ‘Village Development’ under Policy B2 from the South Ribble Local Plan, which was adopted in July 2015.

Referring to a recent study in the local area, Prospect Homes state that there is a “clear demand for both affordable and market housing in the locality, beyond what can be accommodated within the existing built-up area of the village. The proposals put forth by Prospect Homes help address these needs and make a substantial contribution towards fulfilling the market and affordable housing requirements of the area.”

There would be two points off access - one off Myerscough Smithy Road, and one off Branch Road - and the proposed development also includes a centrally-located 400 sqm play area.

An idea of where 121 homes could be built in Mellor Brook | Google/Prospect Homes

Each property would have a front and rear garden, as well as parking for two cars. Renewable technologies will be installed to all plots as standard, with each dwelling having photovoltaic (PV) panels and waste water heat recovery devices.

A decision will be made by South Ribble Borough Council in coming weeks.