Plans have been launched to open a drive-thru fast food restaurant in the car park of one of Lancashire’s busiest supermarkets.

Urban Edge Architecture Limited on behalf of Burger King UK Group Limited, has submitted an application to build a pod at Tesco Extra in Leyland.

Plans submitted to South Ribble Borough Council show the proposal is for a standalone drivethrough pod unit with a gross internal floor area of approximately 232 sqm in an an area closest to the boundary with Leyland Leisure Centre.

It comes just weeks after the fast food giant opened a new restaurant and drive-thru next to the Odeon at Preston Docks.

This is where the Burger King would be | Urban Edge/SRBC

A planning statement says: “The proposed pod unit is located in the site’s south western corner, with a double drive-through lane beginning south of this within the car park. This drive-through lane has been designed to accommodate a larger queuing depth, minimising the risk of traffic interfering with the car park and access to the foodstore. A small separate area of car parking is proposed to the front of the new unit, located just to the east across a zebra crossing. This car park will have designated DDA bays, click and collect bays as well as an area for deliveries.”

New road markings, signsd and zebra crossings are also proposed throughout the development, promoting safe pedestrian routes to the unit.

How the Burger King would look at Leyland's Tesco Express | Urban Edge/SRBC

How would it look?

The proposed pod unit would be “modern” in appearance, with horizontally laid timber-effect cladding, as well a aluminium ‘Chocolate Brown’ cladding panels, white canopies, glazing, and a band of internally illuminated red cladding across the top of the unit.

The access points to the site, both vehicular and pedestrian are to be maintained as existing.

A decision will be made in coming weeks by South Ribble Borough Council.