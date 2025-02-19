Discount retail giant Lidl will be opening its new Penwortham store tomorrow (February 20).

The 1,334m² supermarket has been built on land of The Cawsey, opposite the Morris Homes St Mary’s Park development.

Forty new jobs have been created at the store, which will feature the discounter’s renowned bakery, popular Middle of Lidl, and customer facilities, including toilets with baby-changing stations. Outside, there will be ample parking for both cars and bicycles, including electric vehicle charging points, whilst solar panels on the roof will help power the store.

Signage at Lidl, Penwortham | cm

Stuart Jardine, Regional Head of Property at Lidl GB, said: “This investment not only strengthens our presence in the city but also provides those living in the area with increased shopping choice and new job opportunities. We’re confident that Preston shoppers will love our latest location and we can’t wait to welcome people through the doors in the coming weeks.”

The store will be open from 8am–10pm Monday to Saturday and 10am–4pm on Sundays. Local shoppers can look forward to Lidl Plus offers and complimentary food sampling throughout the opening weekend.