Part of an ‘under-utilised’ car park at a town supermarket could be turned into a 24-hour drive-thru coffee shop, if plans are given the green light.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Motor Fuel Group Limited are are seeking permission for the development at Morrison’s in Olympian Way, Leyland, alongside the installation of ‘ultra rapid’ electric vehicle charging facilities.

The drive-thru is proposed for the east corner of the existing car park. A planning statement says the location has been “specifically selected to minimise disruption to the operation of the existing car park and existing highways network”. It also aims to minimise the impact on existing trees and areas of landscaping as much as possible.

Where the shop would be built in red, with the access also marked. | Carney Sweeney/SRBC

How would it look?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The building would be single-storey with an internal floorspace of 169sqm. People would be able to sit inside as well as drive-thru, with seven outdoor tables also provided in a designated area. The walls would comprise of wooden cladding and heather coloured fibre cement and there would be roof-mounted solar PV panels and air source heat pumps.

No operator has yet been announced, and any signage or branding features would be dealt with at a later date, should the overall plans be approved.

Car parking changes

The proposed development will provide nine car parking spaces, including two accessible bays and four EV charging bays. There will be two cycle spaces for staff and customers located close to the entrance. A total of 57 existing supermarket car park spaces and two trolley bays are required to be removed to accommodate the proposed development.

The proposed electric vehicle chargers would be located along the eastern boundary and will be capable of up to 300kW charging. This represents an ultra-rapid charging facility that will allow for very fast charging of batteries.

Morrisons, Leyland | google

Job opportunities

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

An agent for the applicant states: “The proposed development would create a number of employment opportunities, would have no adverse impacts on existing or proposed adjoining uses, would be compatible with existing land uses, and would enhance the overall attractiveness of the wider area within which it is located.”

A decision will be made in coming weeks by planning bosses at South Ribble Borough Council.