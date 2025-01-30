Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A new convenience store could be built on a pub car park in Chorley, if plans are given the green light.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Thistlewood Properties have submitted a proposal to Chorley Borough Council to build on the car park adjacent and to the east of the Minstrel pub at The Centre, Eaves Green Road, Chorley.

The car park serves the currently-closed pub, and several local facilities, including a chemist, a restaurant and the Eaves Green Community Centre. The pub also has parking provision off Eaves Green Road, and there are a number of additional spaces to the north of the local shops.

How the new shop could look at The Centre, Eaves Green Road | Studio PH/Chorley Borough Council

What would it be like?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

According to the planning statement, the new store will have a sales area below the Sunday Trading limit of 280sqm, so will be open seven days a week providing a basic range of groceries, ready meals, sandwiches and snacks, beers, wines and spirits and a range of fresh fruit and vegetables. The applicant states: “In retail terms, the proposed store is aimed at the convenience retail market and is intended to function as a small, local convenience outlet meeting the day-to-day needs of the local walk-in catchment population and some pass-by trade.”

Car parking

In total, 22 car parking spaces will be provided on the site, including two disabled spaces and provision for cycle parking. A delivery vehicle parking area will be provided and reserved for servicing with access to the goods entrance. A small service yard to the west of the store will house air conditioning and refrigeration equipment.

The car park near the Minstrel pub, Chorley | google

Noise

The store will be located close to residential properties, above the existing shops, but the applicant claims that the shop “will not detract from their amenity through noise from plant or car parking.” They also say that deliveries can be managed “to avoid unnecessary disturbance”.

A number of trees will be removed to accommodate the store, but Thistlewood’s agent says: “Replacement tree planting and landscaping will improve the overall appearance and habitat provision at the site.”