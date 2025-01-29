Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

An award-winning Lancashire flower show will compete in a prestigious competition.

Chorley in Bloom has been announced as a finalist in this year’s RHS Britain in Bloom competition.

The Britain in Bloom competition is one of the UK’s most popular gardening campaigns and aims to enhance communities and celebrate the impact that green spaces have on both the environment and local people.

Members of Chorley in Bloom with their colourful display at Chorley Flower Show in 2024 at Astley Park.

This year the Chorley in Bloom team will represent the North West in the Small City/City Category of the RHS Britain in Bloom UK Finals for 2025.

The independent voluntary group who work alongside Chorley Council has achieved the RHS Gold Award Standard in the Small City Category for 10 consecutive RHS North West in Bloom Competitions from 2014 to 2024.

Groups will be judged against criteria with the environment, community engagement and horticulture at their core. The scope of community gardening has broadened so that as well as growing, the awards will recognise groups such as Chorley in Bloom that provide opportunities to improve mental health, enhance biodiversity, and foster community cohesion.

Iris Smith, Chairman of Chorley in Bloom said: “We are delighted with the news today and look forward to representing the North West on behalf of Chorley.

“Here in Chorley, we are ready for the challenges that 2025 brings. We have a wonderful volunteer base which includes schools, faith groups, uniform groups, individuals, businesses and community groups.

“We also hold workshops for all ages and abilities and our gardens are all designed to include facilities for disabled and vulnerable individuals.”

Examples of the group’s community work includes working with Chorley Healey Scouts to plant a fruiting hedge of 430 trees along the edge of Chorley Railway Station Carpark.

This will form part of the wildlife corridor that runs through Chorley.

Councillor Adrian Lowe, Executive member for Customer Service and Environment at Chorley Council added: “It’s great to see all the hard work of Chorley in Bloom recognised with the chance to win a national Britain in Bloom award.

“We have a long history of working closely together to make our borough look its best and we look forward to welcoming the judges later this year to show off Chorley in its full glory!”

Anyone who would like to join Chorley in Bloom on their award winning journey can contact the group by email at [email protected] or by searching ‘Chorley in Bloom’ on Facebook.