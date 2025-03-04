Popeyes chicken is coming to Lancashire.

The Louisiana fried chicken chain is set to open a drive thru and restaurant on the frontage of the Issa brothers’ EG Group in Haslingden Road, Blackburn, later this year.

The £1million plus outlet close to the M65’s Junction 5 will employ more than 50 full and part-time staff. A planning application for the new development has been submitted by EG On The Move Ltd, the petrol forecourt and convenience store arm of the business owned and run by Zuber Issa. If it is approved work on the drive thru/restaurant is expected to begin later this year with it likely to offer Halal chicken.

The proposal follows the successful opening of two other branches of the New Orleans-based Popeyes in Leeds and Wakefield by EG On The Move Ltd late last year. There is already a valid planning permission to put two drive thrus on the land fronting the A6177 Haslingden Road at the EG Group HQ which the company’s new application would supersede.

Famous fans and menu

Popeyes, a favourite with celebs, from Kim Kardashian to Cardi B, is famous for its classic chicken sandwich. The wide-ranging menu also offers cajun fries, deluxe chicken sandwich,milkshake, tubs of mac and cheese and buffalo hot wings. It also offers Southern US-style biscuits with gravy or Nutella, and a British breakfast with a Louisiana-style twist, such as a big cajun breakfast roll and cajun hash browns as well as a children’s menu including a 2 Tender Kids Meal.

A branch of Popeyes which opened in Bury New Road, Salford, in May last year proved an instant success with cars and customers queuing up for 25 hours be first in the queue on day one.

A spokesman for EG On The Mover Ltd said: “The development will offer a sit down and eat in facility and a drive thru. It will employ in excess of 50 full and part-time staff. We hope it is going to be a significant addition to the town and its food offer.

“EG On The Move opened two Popeyes branches in Wakefield and Leeds late last year which have proved to be very popular. We hope this outlet will be equally or even more popular. It is on a main arterial road from Blackburn town centre to the M65 Junction 5 at Guide both of which are undergoing major improvements by Blackburn with Darwen Council. There is an extant planning permission for two drive thrus on the site and this application for a single larger one would supersede that. If the proposal is approved swiftly, as we hope, work would begin on site later this year.”

Location questioned

Conservative planning spokesman Cllr Paul Marrow said: “I welcome the interest in the borough from a major trans -Atlantic brand. The question is whether this would be more suitable in Blackburn town centre than on a very busy main road.”

Cllr Sajid Ali, planning spokesman for the main opposition 4BwD group, said: “I welcome any business that will boost the local economy but personally I have concerns about its impact on the health of the local population, especially young people.”

Popeyes now has more than 50 UK outlets after branched out in the country in 2021.