A Blackburn man who was receiving violent threats from a drug dealer did not receive the full support of mental health teams before his suicide, a coroner concluded.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Shaun Robert Cahill had struggled with mental health issues following several family bereavements, which led to increased drug use and emotional distress.

The court heard the 39-year-old fell into debt with a drug dealer who made violent threats, including attempts to break into his home.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Shaun Robert Cahill had struggled with mental health issues following several family bereavements | Google

On November 18, 2024, Mr Cahill attempted suicide by overdose and was admitted to hospital for treatment.

He was assessed by mental health professionals the following day and discharged to a home-based treatment team.

Despite policy requiring a 24-hour follow-up, an inquest heard no visit was made by the treatment team at the time of his death.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

An appointment was scheduled for November 21, but Mr Cahill missed it. A follow-up attempt wasn’t made until November 23.

On November 24, with no contact from services, police attended Mr Cahill's address in Blackburn and found evidence his door had been damaged by a third party.

Inside, they discovered Mr Cahill’s body, with his phone showing further threats from the drug dealer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Coroner Kate Bissett concluded that Mr Cahill intended to end his life, influenced by mental health struggles, lack of support and escalating threats.

She also raised concerns about gaps in mental health care and the need for better intervention to prevent similar tragedies.

Dr Gareth Thomas, Chief Medical Officer and Deputy Chief Executive Officer at Lancashire and South Cumbria NHS Foundation Trust (LSCft), said: “We fully respect the conclusion reached by HM Coroner relating to the death of Shaun Cahill and I would like to extend our condolences to his family.

“Safe patient care is at the heart of what we do and following Mr Cahill’s sad death, we carried out a thorough investigation which identified some areas where care delivery could have been better. Disappointingly, this included the time taken between the referral and initial appointment, which went beyond what is contained in our policy.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We take the findings very seriously and in our commitment to continuous improvement and learning, we have addressed some of the issues raised through staff training and better working procedures.

“Once again, our thoughts remain with Mr Cahill’s loved ones at this difficult time.”

Whatever you are going through, you don’t have to face it alone. Call Samaritans for free on 116 123, email [email protected] or visit www.samaritans.org for more information.