New access road approved to ease access for one of Lancashire's biggest shows

A new access road to a Lancashire showground will ensure the success and security of a major event in coming years, a director of the society behind it says.

The Great Harwood Agricultural Society’s planning application to Hyndburn Council for the new track to its site off Harwood Lane in the township was approved by councillors on Wednesday night.

It was put off by the authority’s planning committee when it met last month because parts of the officer’s report to the meeting were incorrect.

That report had recommended refusal of the scheme saying it would harm the Green Belt protected countryside around the showground.

On Wednesday the committee granted planning permission for the new track which would only be used for the day of the main Great Harwood Agricultural Show.

The meeting was told officers were now satisfied that the level of harm to the Green Belt was more than compensated for by the social and economic benefits of the new track which will ensure that the show can operate safely and without interruption in the event of rain immediately before or during the show day.

The show encountered major problems with bad weather last year.

Scenes from a previous Great Harwood Agricultural Show.

Richard Hanson, a director of the Great Harwood Agricultural Society, said: “I am very pleased that the committee has approved the application.

“We were surprised that what we considered a small and insignificant application took so long.

“Are grateful for the support of the local Great Harwood councillors.

“This new track will help to ensure the success and security of the show in the future.

“It will help us to improve the experience of both visitors and exhibitors even in bad weather.”

The committee heard that during negotiations between the society and planning officers the width of the track had been reduced to four metres, it had been agreed that a layer of soil and seed would be laid on it so it grassed over when it was not in use, and 65 new trees were to be planted on the site.

It says: “The applicant states that the development is required to support the hosting of Great Harwood Agricultural Show.

As well as the creation of the new length of access track from Church Lane to connect to an existing track on the showground and councillors approved the addition of two hardstanding areas in a central location of the showground either side of an existing track.

Netherton ward’s Cllr Noordad Aziz said: “The show is the pinnacle event in Great Harwood and the borough, It is a wonderful event.”

Overton ward’s Cllr Scott Brerton said: “The show – one of the jewels of Hyndburn – is a very good thing for Great Harwood and the borough.”