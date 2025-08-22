Lancashire MP and Reform UK councillor in social media spat over asylum housing

A bitter social media war of words has broken out between a Lancashire MP and one of his constituency’s Reform UK county councillors over whether a property could be turned into bedsits potentially to house asylum seekers.

It erupted on Facebook after a small fire in the back yard of the building on the corner of Claremont Street and Tabor Street in Gannow, Burnley, was discovered at 7.50pm on Tuesday evening.

Burnley’s Labour MP Oliver Ryan took to Facebook to accuse Liam Thomson, elected in May to Lancashire County Council for Burnley Central West division, of ‘whipping up of misinformation’ and ‘endangering people’.

He said Reform UK was fuelling ‘a rise in racism and racist rhetoric of a kind not seen this century’.

The MP’s Facebook video was illustrated with two clips from a video posted on Facebook by Cllr Thomson in which he says: “Gannow, the HMO. The proposed HMO” and “We need to stand together, we’re fighting against central government here.”

The Reform politician has bit back on the site, saying of Mr Ryan: “[He] twists my video and turns off his comments – Labour in a nutshell.

“Free speech? Never heard of it. Cropping my video to make it look like I said something I didn’t.”

The building in Gannow was granted planning permission in January 2020 for conversion into 18 assisted living apartments – which has now expired.

Police have confirmed they are investigating the cause of the fire at the property.

L: Burnley MP Oliver Ryan of Labour. R: Lancashire County CouncilLor for Burnley Central West division Liam Thomson, of Reform UK. | Left:UK Parliament/Roger Harris. Right: LCC

In his post at 9.30pm on Tuesday which started the row, Cllr Thomson actually said: “There’s two things I want to talk to you about.

“So obviously Gannow. The proposed HMO – does it have planning permission or not?

“So I spoke to the council and they think it doesn’t have planning permission but there’s work going on.

“The town of Burnley is having its soul ripped out by HMOs.

“We need to stand as a community and stop any more HMOS or illegal migrant housing.

“Up until May I were just a concerned citizen.

“I’ve stood for Reform to stop migrants in Burnley – to stop what is going on.

“We’ve heard of two cases where children are being assaulted.

“We need to stand together, we’re fighting against central government here.”

Following the fire, Mr Ryan said in his video on Wednesday: “Last night a building in Gannow 100 metres from Whittlefield primary was set on fire after online speculation and a Reform councillor said it was being converted into an HMO site implying completely falsely that this was being used for illegal migrants.

“It isn’t even applying to be an HMO but supported social housing.

“I want to be clear, despite Reform councillors praying for one and whipping up as much they can we don’t have any asylum hotels in the Burnley constituency.

“What we do have however quite shamefully is families and individuals being attacked in our area because of the colour of their skin.

“In Britain, in Burnley in 2025 we’ve seen a rise in racism and racist rhetoric of a kind not seen this century.

“We all want to stop the boats – me included. We all want to stop illegal migration.

“The whipping up of misinformation is endangering people.

“It’s wrong and it’s got to stop.”

The building on the corner of Claremont Street and Tabor Street in Gannow which was the subject of the row | Google Maps

The dispute comes against the background of a growing national row over the use of hotels to accommodate asylum seekers following a High Court judge granting Epping Forest District Council permission to stop migrants being housed at The Bell Hotel.

In a separate post on his Facebook page Cllr Thomson says that he visited three hotels in Burnley rumoured to be housing asylum seekers and could confirm that none were doing so.

This is confirmed by official figures which show that none of East Lancashire’s six council’s currently have any hotels used for asylum seekers.

Mr Ryan did however confirm in his Facebook video that there are 188 rented properties which currently house asylum seekers in Burnley and Padiham.

One post on Cllr Thomson’s Facebook page says of the Gannow property: “Isn’t it up in flames? Looks like it’s a HMO barbecue right now.”

Cllr Thomson replied: “I believe so. But I don’t condone this at all.

“An action like this is putting people’s lives at risk .

“We need to fight this smart and be relentless!”