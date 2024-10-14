Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A “prolific” shoplifter has been banned from multiple shops on Swindon Retail Park in Colne.

Nicole Hartley, of Garden Street, Nelson, was given a two-year Criminal Behaviour Order (CBO) as a result of prolific shoplifting.

The 25-year-old was given the CBO at Blackburn Magistrates Court earlier this month.

Nicole Hartley has been banned from multiple shops on Swindon Retail Park in Colne | Lancashire Police

She was subsequently banned from entering B&M, Asda, Poundland and Pets at Home on Swindon Retail Park in Colne.

Sgt Oliver Tattersley, said: "I hope that this result gives the community and businesses of Swindon Retail Park some reassurance.

“We will not tolerate shoplifting and other criminal activity in Lancashire."

Operation Vulture is Lancashire Police’s response to shoplifting across the county, backed by Police and Crime Commissioner Clive Grunshaw.

Mr Grunshaw said: "As Lancashire's Police and Crime Commissioner, I will continue to work alongside the Chief Constable to establish a more proactive approach to shoplifting, with better protection for shop workers and improved relationships between retailers and the police.

"The public need to know that in the event of a crime such as shoplifting, the police will come, and the crime will be punished accordingly.

“I will continue to scrutinise the Constabulary to deliver better outcomes on retail crime."