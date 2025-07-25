Nearly 100 illegal e-bikes, scooters and off-road vehicles have been seized by police in Preston in a week-long crackdown targeting anti-social behaviour.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A total of 98 illegal or uninsured vehicles have been removed from the streets as part of the ongoing Operation Centurion - a county-wide initiative aimed at tackling nuisance riding and dangerous vehicle use.

The most recent operation took place on Thursday when officers from Preston’s Neighbourhood Policing Team and the Roads Policing Unit targeted key hotspot areas including Preston City Centre, Plungington, Ashton and Ribbleton.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In just one day, 58 vehicles were seized including a battery-powered child’s bike hidden among adult-sized e-bikes and illegal scooter | Lancashire Police

In just one day, 58 vehicles were seized including a battery-powered child’s bike hidden among adult-sized e-bikes and illegal scooters.

Last week’s separate enforcement operation saw 40 more vehicles seized, many under Section 165 of the Road Traffic Act for not having insurance or a licence.

These vehicles are now set to be crushed, police confirmed.

Thursday’s operation was also the first to benefit from Lancashire Constabulary’s new fleet of specialist police bikes, unveiled earlier in the week.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The six high-performance on and off-road motorcycles are equipped with lights and sirens, giving officers access to areas previously difficult to patrol using standard vehicles.

Insp Steve Scott from the Roads Policing Unit said the operation is a direct response to community concerns about anti-social riding and road safety.

He added: “This has been another really successful operation and means that 98 nuisance vehicles have now been removed from the streets of Preston.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Vehicle nuisance and anti-social driving is one of the top issues raised to us by the local community through our Lancashire Talking survey, and hopefully these operations show you that we are listening and we are acting on your concerns.”

Police and Crime Commissioner Clive Grunshaw praised the seizure of dangerous vehicles and renewed his call for stronger legislation.

“The dangerous and unlawful use of e-bikes and e-scooters has had devastating consequences both locally and across the country,” he said.

“I’ve consistently called for tougher legislation, and I welcome the new powers that make it easier to seize vehicles being used illegally. The launch of the new police motorcycle fleet is another step in the right direction.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I remain committed to ensuring our officers have the tools they need to keep people safe.”

Residents are encouraged to report illegal or anti-social vehicle use - including e-bikes, e-scooters, and quad bikes - through the Lancashire Police ASB portal at www.lancashire-pcc.gov.uk/lancashire-tackling-asb

Alternatively, call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111, or use 101 for non-emergencies.

Always call 999 in an emergency.