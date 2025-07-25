Two shops in Chorley town centre have been forced to close for two months after being repeatedly caught selling illegal tobacco and vapes - sometimes even to children.

The International Store and Market Street Store, both located on Market Street, were raided multiple times by Trading Standards officers and police.

During inspections, illicit products were found stashed in secret compartments in back rooms.

At The International Store, seven inspections led to the seizure of more than 2,000 illegal tobacco products.

Meanwhile, Market Street Store was visited 15 times, including during test purchase operations, and found to have been selling not only illicit cigarettes and vapes, but in some instances directly to underage customers.

Officers seized a further 4,500 illegal items from the premises.

Following an application by Chorley Police, a closure order was granted by the courts.

Both stores must now remain shut until 11:59pm on September 24 and may only reopen after that point.

Sgt Anna-Marie Canavan, from Chorley Police, said the move sends a clear message to other local businesses.

She added: “We have worked hard with our partners at Chorley Council and Lancashire Trading Standards to secure this Closure Order through the courts and hope this sends a strong message that this kind of activity will not be tolerated in our town.

“I want to thank the public for their support in providing us with information which has helped us to secure this result.

“We appreciate the support and would ask that you continue to tell us about issues so that we can work to tackle this activity which can often lead to anti-social behaviour in neighbouring areas.”

The crackdown forms part of Operation Centurion - a county-wide initiative targeting anti-social behaviour led by Lancashire Constabulary and backed by Police and Crime Commissioner Clive Grunshaw.

Anyone with concerns about illegal trading or anti-social behaviour is encouraged to report it to the police via 101.