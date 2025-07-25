A man charged with stabbing and attempting to murder a probation officer in Preston has appeared in court.

Ryan Gee, 35, made his first appearance before the city’s Magistrates on Thursday after allegedly stabbing a female probation officer on Tuesday afternoon.

The suspect was arrested at the scene after armed police were called to reports of a stabbing at Preston Probation Office, Diadem House, The Pavilions in Ashton-on-Ribble at 2.30pm.

Armed police were called to the scene of the stabbing at Diadem House in Ashton-on-Ribble at 2.30pm on Tuesday (July 22) | Lancashire Post

The victim, aged in her 30s, suffered a number of stab wounds and remains in a stable condition in hospital.

Gee was charged on Thursday and was later escorted from police custody to Preston Magistrates’ Court.

The defendant spoke only to confirm his identity and no plea was entered.

The 35-year-old, of no fixed address, is charged with the following offences:

Attempt murder - victim aged 1 year or over

Threaten a person with an offensive weapon / bladed article / corrosive substance in a private place

Possess knife blade / sharp pointed article in a public place - Criminal Justice Act 1988

Possess an imitation firearm with intent to cause fear of violence

He was remanded and will next appear at Preston Crown Court for a plea and trial preparation hearing on August 21.