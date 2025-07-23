40 illegal e-bikes and e-scooters were seized in Preston as part of an ongoing crackdown on nuisance vehicles and anti-social behaviour.

The enforcement saw officers from the Road Policing Unit and Preston’s Neighbourhood Policing Team descend on Ribbleton - an area frequently flagged by residents as a hotspot for motorbike-related disruption - last Friday.

The operation was supported by the National Police Air Service.

Most of the 40 vehicles were seized under Section 165 of the Road Traffic Act for offences such as lacking insurance or proper documentation.

Several were identified as stolen - or suspected stolen - and will not be returned.

Police say all vehicles seized under the legislation will be crushed.

Officers also seized cannabis and provided some young people, and their parents, with educational advice on the legalities of these vehicles.

Insp Steve Scott, from the Road Policing Unit, said: “Through our Lancashire Talking survey, the public tell us that nuisance vehicles and the use of illegal e-bikes and e-scooters is one of their top concerns and that is why are carrying out operations like this and will continue to do so.

“Anti-social behaviour is unacceptable. Everyone has the right to feel safe in their home and community and I hope that these results will demonstrate to the public that we are listening to your concerns and we are acting upon them.”

It forms part of Operation Centurion, a county-wide initiative tackling anti-social behaviour, including the illegal use of electric bikes, scooters and other unlicensed vehicles.

The clampdown comes as Lancashire Police unveiled a new fleet of six on- and off-road motorcycles, equipped with lights and sirens, to support officers in tackling anti-social riding.

The specialist vehicles will be deployed across the county as part of the operation

Police continue to work alongside local councils, housing providers and community organisations in their efforts to make neighbourhoods safer.

Anyone wishing to report nuisance vehicles or anti-social behaviour can do so via the police’s dedicated ASB page at www.lancashire-pcc.gov.uk/lancashire-tackling-asb, by calling 101, or anonymously through Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.