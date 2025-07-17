Reviews of The Bay Fringe festival acts in Carnforth

The Bay Fringe performing arts festival incorporating Morecambe, Carnforth and Barrow Fringes is running until July 29.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Here we bring you the latest reviews of acts performing in Carnforth.

Alan Main – It shouldn’t happen to a bus driver ****

Alan Main retired as a school teacher to fulfil his life long ambition of being a bus driver.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Shaun Guff.

Serving the community of Lancashire he has compiled a long list of comedic and tragic anecdotes - like they say, truth is often stranger than fiction and you just couldn’t make it up! If you get chance to see Alan perform you should not miss his show - lots of laugh out loud moments delivered by a very funny man in a bus driver’s hat. A ride to remember.

Chris Smith

Glynn Shipman ****

An extremely talented song writer performing his own work. His work is gentle, melodic and extremely thought-provoking – songs such as ‘Superman Died Today”, ‘Everything’s Lost’, ‘My Dad’s Magic’, draw laughter and tears in equal measure.

Alan Main.

Glynn is a regular on the local open-mic circuit so catch him if you can.

Chris Smith

Jack & Max – Dating in Wigan ***

Jack & Max take the straight man/funny man format and give it a shake. Very funny show, although if you are looking for dating tips hmm … perhaps lower your expectations.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Glynn Shipman.

Poor Jack does his best but Max doesn’t get it and probably never will.

Great audience interaction and lots of laughs. The guys are still polishing the show but have the basis of a very funny performance.

Chris Smith

Shaun Guff – Enuff is Enuff ****

Shaun Guff is a lifestyle coach with a difference – but do you trust him? Shaun delivers a seminar in a style more reminiscent of a timeshare salesman than a therapist which

results in some hilariously cringe worthy moments. A side-splitting theatrical scene with members of the audience produces lots of laughs for onlookers as well as participants.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Was my life changed, well no, but I was still giggling on the way home.

Chris Smith

ELART Productions – Shakespeare Shuffle ****

A great addition to this years Fringe Festival. Scenes from Shakespeare ‘best bits’ (the three witches’ scene was very funny) are delivered in an order decided by the audience.

Shows like this bring a great contrast to the fringe programme and I might just dust off my copy of Hamlet. Some very convincing recitals from a group of well-rehearsed and talented readers.

Chris Smith