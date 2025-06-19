Main railway line through Lancaster closed after person found dead on tracks

By Michelle Blade
British Transport Police have issued a statement after a casualty was found on the tracks at Carnforth.
A section of the West Coast main line was closed off after a person was found dead by emergency services on railway tracks at Carnforth.

British Transport Police were called at around 2.30pm on Wednesday (June 18) to reports of a casualty on the tracks at Carnforth railway station.

Officers responded with paramedics but the person was pronounced dead at the scene.

The incident is not being treated as suspicious and a file will be prepared for the coroner, they said.

The West Coast main line was closed for a number of hours due to the emergency incident.

Passengers were advised to check with their operator before travelling due to the rail network disruption.

