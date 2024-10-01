Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Three Lancashire venues have been named top of their game in the prestigious AA Hospitality Awards 2024.

Held last week in London, the awards recognise the very best hotels, restaurants, pubs, B&Bs and campsites across the country.

Moor Hall

To add to it’s glowing credentials, Lancashire’s Moor Hall has been named the best restaurant for wine in England. Members of the Aughton team collected the award for Best Wine List in England and overall.

The win is seen as a huge result for the team, particularly Restaurant Director, Matthew Davison who is responsible for compiling the list. Matthew said: “It really is a tremendous achievement and one which I am really proud of personally. It’s wonderful to have all of the team’s hard work recognised in this way, as being awarded something as prestigious as this is no mean feat.

The Moor Hall team at the 2024 AA Hospitality Awards | AA/Moor Hall

“We are always striving to continuously make our list better and better, and I genuinely feel like we really do have a world class list, but that doesn’t mean we should ever rest in trying to make improvements where we can. It’s a real luxury to work with a cellar such as ours, and I do count myself very lucky, but it is absolutely fantastic to have all the hard work that goes into maintaining and developing our list recognised. I couldn’t be prouder of our team.”

Cartford Inn

The Cartford Inn was named AA Inn of the Year. Originally a 17th century coaching inn, the Cartford Inn is a multi award-winning pub, restaurant and boutique hotel owned by Julie and Patrick Beaume. It has 5 Gold Stars, 2 AA Rosettesand is in the Michelin Guide for it’s “gutsy” cooking that includes many tried-and-tested classics with a twist.

The inspector said: “The family-run, 17th-century Cartford Inn enjoys extensive views towards the Lake District and offers stylish and chic accommodation together with award-winning food. Some bedrooms have Juliet balconies with views of the river. Eating on the terrace is possible in warmer weather and a private function room is available for small parties. There’s also their own branded on-site TOTi Deli and designer Home store.”

Paula Seddon | AA awards

Housekeeper of the Year

This award went to Paula Seddon of the Crow Wood Hotel and Spa Resort, Burnley. Paula has worked in the housekeeping department for some 40 years, the latest five as Head Housekeeper at Crow Wood. The accolade literature said: “During this time her commitment has driven high standards through training and team development. The well-being of her team is at the core of operations, from promoting flexible working patterns and creating personal development plans, to organising social events.

“Sustainability is also a key driver at Crow Wood, where Paula and her team have implemented many initiatives over recent years. On top of her duties Paula is also a volunteer at North West and Manchester UK Housekeepers Association where she actively promotes membership.”