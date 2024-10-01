Moor Hall, Cartford Inn and Crow Wood Hotel: Three Lancashire venues named best by the AA Hospitality Awards 2024
Held last week in London, the awards recognise the very best hotels, restaurants, pubs, B&Bs and campsites across the country.
Moor Hall
To add to it’s glowing credentials, Lancashire’s Moor Hall has been named the best restaurant for wine in England. Members of the Aughton team collected the award for Best Wine List in England and overall.
The win is seen as a huge result for the team, particularly Restaurant Director, Matthew Davison who is responsible for compiling the list. Matthew said: “It really is a tremendous achievement and one which I am really proud of personally. It’s wonderful to have all of the team’s hard work recognised in this way, as being awarded something as prestigious as this is no mean feat.
“We are always striving to continuously make our list better and better, and I genuinely feel like we really do have a world class list, but that doesn’t mean we should ever rest in trying to make improvements where we can. It’s a real luxury to work with a cellar such as ours, and I do count myself very lucky, but it is absolutely fantastic to have all the hard work that goes into maintaining and developing our list recognised. I couldn’t be prouder of our team.”
Earlier this year, the two-Michelin starred restaurant was named World Class in the Good Food Guide, and won third place in the National Restaurant Awards.
Cartford Inn
The Cartford Inn was named AA Inn of the Year. Originally a 17th century coaching inn, the Cartford Inn is a multi award-winning pub, restaurant and boutique hotel owned by Julie and Patrick Beaume. It has 5 Gold Stars, 2 AA Rosettesand is in the Michelin Guide for it’s “gutsy” cooking that includes many tried-and-tested classics with a twist.
The inspector said: “The family-run, 17th-century Cartford Inn enjoys extensive views towards the Lake District and offers stylish and chic accommodation together with award-winning food. Some bedrooms have Juliet balconies with views of the river. Eating on the terrace is possible in warmer weather and a private function room is available for small parties. There’s also their own branded on-site TOTi Deli and designer Home store.”
Housekeeper of the Year
This award went to Paula Seddon of the Crow Wood Hotel and Spa Resort, Burnley. Paula has worked in the housekeeping department for some 40 years, the latest five as Head Housekeeper at Crow Wood. The accolade literature said: “During this time her commitment has driven high standards through training and team development. The well-being of her team is at the core of operations, from promoting flexible working patterns and creating personal development plans, to organising social events.
