Lancashire's Cartford Inn named AA Inn of the Year 2024
The Cartford Inn in Little Eccleston, has been named AA Inn of the Year England.
Originally a 17th century coaching inn, the Cartford Inn is a multi award-winning pub, restaurant and boutique hotel owned by Julie and Patrick Beaume. It has 5 Gold Stars, 2 AA Rosettes and is in the Michelin Guide for it’s “gutsy” cooking that includes many tried-and-tested classics with a twist.
What the AA inspector said
The inspector said: “The family-run, 17th-century Cartford Inn enjoys extensive views towards the Lake District and offers stylish and chic accommodation together with award-winning food. Some bedrooms have Juliet balconies with views of the river. Eating on the terrace is possible in warmer weather and a private function room is available for small parties. There’s also their own branded on-site TOTi Deli and designer Home store.”
“Overjoyed”
Patrick Beaume of The Cartford Inn, commented, "We work tirelessly at the Cartford Inn to strive for the best in what we do, and to receive something like this really makes it worthwhile. We're all overjoyed with it."
