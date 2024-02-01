Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A Lancashire restaurant has once again been named as "world class" in The Good Food Guide. Maintaining the honour is Lancashire's fine dining establishment, Moor Hall in Aughton. The venue is highly decorated, holding two Michelin Stars, a Michelin Green Star, five AA Rosettes and The Estrella Damm National Restaurant Awards 2023 named it 'Best Restaurant in England' for the second consecutive year.

The award winners were announced on January 30 in a ceremony held at the Theatre Royal Drury Lane in London.

L’Enclume, a three Michelin-starred restaurant based in Cartmel, led by Simon Rogan; and two Michelin-starred Moor Hall, rub by Mark Birchall, were just two among four restaurants to receive the World Class rating, which recognises Britain’s top restaurants.

Another Lancashire recipient was The White Swan, Fence, Burnley, which was awarded the 'exceptional' title.

The White Swan in Fence, Burnley.