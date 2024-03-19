Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A Lancashire resturant named as world class once again in the Good Food Guide is now taking bookings ahead of the opening of its garden rooms.

Moor Hall Garden Rooms will launch in July.

Moor Hall Restaurant with Rooms - Chef Mark Birchall’s two Michelin-starred culinary destination in Aughton is set to expand its accommodation offering with the launch of seven new Garden Rooms.

The stand-alone Garden Rooms will be located in the secluded woodland that surrounds Moor Hall’s picturesque gardens.

Designed by KOTO the new rooms celebrate biophilic living, embracing the dynamic relationship between nature, design, crafted luxury and sustainability.

Each will be complete with a hot tub, and private decking area.

The interiors for the seven Garden Rooms will celebrate quality, longevity and quiet luxury, with muted colour palettes inspired by the botanicals connecting guests to the natural world around them.

Echoing the aesthetics of the chosen botanicals, the Anise Hyssop room will follow a scheme of rich dark timbers, lilac accents, luxurious velvets and bronze fixtures. Oxalis will feature light woods, origami-inspired furniture, with purple and burgundy tones, whilst Sea Buckthorn will see terracotta tones alongside bleached wood, earthy textures and black accents.

Speaking on the launch of the Garden Rooms, Mark said: "Moor Hall is constantly evolving. Innovation, sustainability, and an outstanding guest experience are at the heart of everything we do, and I am so excited for this next stage in our journey.

"Moor Hall is located in a beautiful setting, and it has been a pleasure working with KOTO to design new rooms that celebrate the surroundings and connect guests to the natural world around them."

The first five Garden Rooms are now available to book from July.

The final two Garden Rooms will follow in August. Prices start from £650 for bed and breakfast for two.