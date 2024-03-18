I beat cancer and now i've set my sights on being named the best makeup artist in the UK
A Preston beautician who beat cancer is up for makeup artist of the year award 2024, placing her in the top 10 in the north west.
Zsanett Peter, 33, who runs, Make Up by Zsanett, has been nominated for the highly coveted accolade at the English Hair and Beauty Awards which is one of the most prestigous awards in the hair and beauty industry.
After the overwhelming response from the public, who nominated their favourite stylists and salons with more than 60,000 votes received, the full list of finalists from the North West of England has been compiled.
Zsanett, who is home based and specialises in all types of makeup including bridal parties, prom and creative, said: "I did see the application for the award and I applied but I didn't think I would get to the top 10 so I just kind of left it to fate.
"I'm one of the top 10 best makeup artists in the north west and I am, representing Preston, and am going for the award in the makeup artist of the year category. "I'm brow artist, doing several treatments - lamination, wax and tint, henna and airbrushed brows and recently qualified in eyelash lift, but my biggest passion has always been makeup."
She has been doing makeup for over eight years and was also been nominated for the award in 2020, alongside being part of the Liverpool Fashion Week makeup team in 2019.
However, the start of her makeup journey was anything but plain sailing, having been diagnosed with parotid cancer in 2011.
Sometimes the tumors are cancers. These are called malignant parotid tumors or parotid gland cancers.
Parotid tumors often cause swelling in the face or jaw. They often don't cause pain. Other symptoms include problems swallowing or a loss of facial movement. Zsanett added: "I found a cancerous lump behind my left ear. Because I had an operation and radiation treatment, I had a lot of time and started experimenting with makeup, with different products, and I found it to be my escape.
"When I was doing makeup I felt like time just flew by and the art of makeup helped me cope with whatever I had going on.
"I still feel like this today as, to me, the art of makeup is therapeutic." The black-tie ceremony will take place on Sunday, April 7, at the Mercure Manchester Piccadilly Hotel and will celebrate rising and well-established stars that make a difference in the industry.
