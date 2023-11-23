Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Set to launch in spring 2024, the venue in Aughton will offer seven new standalone Garden Rooms set in the woodland surrounding Moor Hall.

Designed by KOTO, the new rooms celebrate ‘biophilic’ living, embracing the relationship between nature, design, crafted luxury and sustainability.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

How the standalone cabins will look.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Each of the architecturally-designed buildings will be complete with a hot tub, and private decking area.

And in-line with Moor Hall’s commitment to sustainable practices, the Garden Rooms have been created to comply with the highest eco-standards.

Chef Mark Birchall has worked with KOTO to select seven botanicals that will become the names and inspire the different designs for each of the new rooms, thereby evoking the kitchen garden and the culinary experience throughout the guest journey.

The cabins have been designed to emerse guests in their surroundings.

Mark said: “Moor Hall is constantly evolving. Innovation, sustainability, and an outstanding guest experience are at the heart of everything we do, and I am so excited for this next stage in our journey. Moor Hall is located in a beautiful setting, and it has been a pleasure working with KOTO to design new rooms that celebrate the surroundings and connect guests to the natural world around them.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The interiors for the seven Garden Rooms will celebrate “quiet luxury, with muted colour palettes inspired by the botanicals”.

The rooms

Echoing the aesthetics of the chosen botanicals, the Anise Hyssop room will follow a scheme of rich dark timbers, lilac accents, luxurious velvets and bronze fixtures. Oxalis will feature light woods, origami-inspired furniture, with purple and burgundy tones, whilst Sea Buckthorn will see terracotta tones alongside bleached wood, earthy textures and black accents.

"Esteemed legacy”

Commenting on the design of the Garden Rooms, Theo Dales from KOTO said: “KOTO Design is honoured to contribute to the esteemed legacy of Moor Hall with our bespoke designed cabins.

"Working hand in hand with the restaurant’s commitment to excellence and sustainability, our cabins aim to enhance the guest experience, offering a harmonious blend of design and nature.

How much will it cost to stay?